BRIEF-Pegatron plans to boost unit's capital by $100 mln
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pXm6Yi (Please cut and paste the link onto a browser to read the release)
July 6 Solucom SA :
* Announces acquisition of Arthus Technologies, consulting firm based in Geneva, Switzerland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pXm6Yi (Please cut and paste the link onto a browser to read the release)
* Says its board approves capex of T$38 billion ($1.26 billion)