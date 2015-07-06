Greek debt relief deal "closer than ever", Greek PM Tsipras says
ATHENS, May 9 Greece is "closer than ever" to reaching a deal with its international lenders that will help ease its debt mountain, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.
July 6 Bovis Homes Group Plc
* Record half year volume of legal completions at 1,525 new homes (H1 2014: 1,487)
* Average sales price on legal completions increased by 6 percent to 222,000 pounds (H1 2014: 210,000 pounds)
* Intention to increase interim dividend for 2015 by 14 percent to 13.7 pence per share (H1 2014: 12.0 pence per share)
* On track to deliver our expected growth for 2015 and a further increase in return on capital employed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 9 The Bank of England said on Tuesday it will set out plans by the middle of this year to widen access to Britain's interbank payment system, part of efforts to boost the country's financial infrastructure.