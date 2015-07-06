July 6 Bovis Homes Group Plc

* Record half year volume of legal completions at 1,525 new homes (H1 2014: 1,487)

* Average sales price on legal completions increased by 6 percent to 222,000 pounds (H1 2014: 210,000 pounds)

* Intention to increase interim dividend for 2015 by 14 percent to 13.7 pence per share (H1 2014: 12.0 pence per share)

* On track to deliver our expected growth for 2015 and a further increase in return on capital employed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: