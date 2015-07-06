July 6 Shawbrook Group Plc

* Board of shawbrook group announces that iain cornish will be appointed as chairman of company with effect from 6 th july 2015, replacing sir george mathewson

* Cornish is currently a senior independent director of arrow global group plc and of st james's place plc, and spent 19 years at yorkshire building society, including eight as chief executive officer between 2003 and 2011. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)