BRIEF-Pegatron plans to boost unit's capital by $100 mln
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pXm6Yi (Please cut and paste the link onto a browser to read the release)
July 6 IDEX ASA :
* Has entered into a partnership with Nok Nok Labs
* IDEX and Nok Nok Labs are collaborating to integrate IDEX' high performance touch based fingerprint sensors with Nok Nok Labs S3 Authentication Suite Source text for Eikon:
* Says its board approves capex of T$38 billion ($1.26 billion)