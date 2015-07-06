Greek debt relief deal "closer than ever", Greek PM Tsipras says
ATHENS, May 9 Greece is "closer than ever" to reaching a deal with its international lenders that will help ease its debt mountain, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.
July 6 African Bank Investments Ltd
* Cautionary announcement - extension of offer period
* Consortium has subsequently extended date of acceptance of offer by BRPS until 13 july 2015
* Further announcements in this regard will be made once BRPS and ABIL board of directors have completed their assessments and engagements with consortium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 9 The Bank of England said on Tuesday it will set out plans by the middle of this year to widen access to Britain's interbank payment system, part of efforts to boost the country's financial infrastructure.