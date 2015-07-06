July 6 KOKS Finance Ltd :

* Says have requested Irish Stock exchange to remove part of$350 million 7.75 pct notes due 2016 in principal amount of $150,845,000 from global exchange market of Irish Stock Exchange, effective immediately

* Says notes in principal amount of $199,155,000 shall remain on global exchange market of Irish Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:. (Gdynia Newsroom)