SE Asia Stocks-Singapore posts 21-month closing high; others flat to lower

By Hanna Paul May 9 Singapore shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday to a 21-month closing high, aided by banking stocks, while other Southeast Asian markets ended flat to lower in the absence of catalysts. Asian stock markets edged down as investors sought the next catalyst following the French presidential election on Sunday. "Asian markets await the results of South Korean presidential elections amid a relatively quiet economic data calendar," OCBC Ba