BRIEF-GDS Holdings Q1 loss per share $0.01
Q1 revenue rose 65.8 percent to rmb 350 million
July 6 Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj :
* Has agreed with Nordio Oy to sell its shares in property company Seinäjoen Kassatalo for about 1 million euros ($1.10 million)
* The sale is expected to be finalised by Sept. 30, 2015
Says the gain will be booked in Ilkka's accounts in Q3 2015
($1 = 0.9069 euros)
BERLIN, May 9 A court in Berlin on Tuesday said it was referring to the European Court of Justice a dispute in which German publishers are accusing Google of abusing its market power by refusing to pay them for displaying newspaper articles online.