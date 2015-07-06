Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 6 Emlak Konut REIT :
* Announces January-June sales of 3 billion lira ($1.12 billion) (excluding V.A.T.), with 4,751 independent units
* Announces June sales of 668 independent units at 438.7 million lira (excluding V.A.T.)
* Says sales have been realized above targeted figures in first half of 2015
