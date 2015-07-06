BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare says Qtrly loss from continuing operations $0.55 per common share
* Reaffirming previously announced guidance ranges for 2017, except for revenue and net loss attributable to co
July 6 CellaVision AB :
* Raises earnings forecast of 65 million Swedish crowns ($7.65 million) for the full year 2015
* Raises financial targets to aim 20 percent EBIT margin instead of 15 percent for 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4952 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reaffirming previously announced guidance ranges for 2017, except for revenue and net loss attributable to co
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Tuesday: