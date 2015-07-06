July 6 CellaVision AB :

* Raises earnings forecast of 65 million Swedish crowns ($7.65 million) for the full year 2015

* Raises financial targets to aim 20 percent EBIT margin instead of 15 percent for 2015 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.4952 Swedish crowns)