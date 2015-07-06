BRIEF-Supreme Tex Mart seeks members' nod for preferential issue of shares worth 92 mln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for preferential issue of shares worth INR 92 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Glencore Plc :
* Glencore statement in response to the NUM
* Rejects NUM's allegations as baseless
* Have continually engaged with all parties relating to the consultation process, including NUM and the department of mineral resources
* Has agreed to provide funding to optimum to enable Optimum to pay the full retrenchment costs as tabled at the CCMA
* Will offer assistance to affected employees through re-training programmes to enable them to plan for the future Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
