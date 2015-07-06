July 6 Applus Services SA :

* Says refinances 850 million euros ($941 million) debt from April 2014 through an amendment and extension agreement, with maturity extended by one year to May 2020 and reduction in the margin between 50 bps and 60 bps

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9031 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)