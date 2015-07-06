BRIEF-Deneb Investments sees FY HEPS of 9.50 - 10.00 cents
* Sees FY headline earnings per share of 9.50 - 10.00 cents versus 8.07 cents year ago
July 6 Guy Degrenne SA :
* Reports full year 2014/2015 net loss of 4.18 million euros ($4.63 million) versus loss of 4.96 million euros a year ago
* Full year revenue is 85.92 million euros versus 85.55 million euros a year ago
* Says non audited Q1 2015/1016 revenue is 21.3 million euros, up by 26 pct compared to year ago Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9028 euros)
* DEMAG OF KONECRANES GROUP SIGNED A MAJOR SERVICE CONTRACT WITH DAIMLER AG IN GERMANY