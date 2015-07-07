BRIEF-Al Madina for Finance and Investment says CMA approves selling of 17.5 mln treasury shares
May 2 Al Madina For Finance And Investment Co Kscp
July 7 NSI NV :
* Signs 25 year lease contract with Foundation Housing Utrecht for about 5,000 square meters in an office building in Amsterdam
* Announces the long-term extension with RDW for 7,200 square meters at Europaweg 205 in Zoetermeer Source text: bit.ly/1IGgWTL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Al Madina For Finance And Investment Co Kscp
BEIJING, May 2 The Beijing branches of at least six major Chinese banks have raised interest rates on housing loans for first- and second-home buyers, effective from May 1, six sources with direct knowledge of the hikes told Reuters.