BRIEF-Al Madina for Finance and Investment says CMA approves selling of 17.5 mln treasury shares
May 2 Al Madina For Finance And Investment Co Kscp
July 7 RSA Insurance Group Plc
* Rsa insurance group plc (rsa) today announces appointment of scott egan as an executive director and group chief financial officer of company.
* Egan, currently interim CEO of Towergate, is expected to join the company in Q4.
* Egan has been appointed on an annual salary of £525,000. He will be eligible to participate in the Company's incentive plans and will also receive one-off awards to compensate for remuneration he will forfeit as a result of leaving Towergate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
May 2 Al Madina For Finance And Investment Co Kscp
BEIJING, May 2 The Beijing branches of at least six major Chinese banks have raised interest rates on housing loans for first- and second-home buyers, effective from May 1, six sources with direct knowledge of the hikes told Reuters.