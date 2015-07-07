July 7 RSA Insurance Group Plc

* Rsa insurance group plc (rsa) today announces appointment of scott egan as an executive director and group chief financial officer of company.

* Egan, currently interim CEO of Towergate, is expected to join the company in Q4.

* Egan has been appointed on an annual salary of £525,000. He will be eligible to participate in the Company's incentive plans and will also receive one-off awards to compensate for remuneration he will forfeit as a result of leaving Towergate