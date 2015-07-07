July 7 Monitise Plc

* Announces following update regarding payment of earn-out consideration for Grapple Mobile Ltd acquisition (now Monitise Create Limited), originally announced on 5 September 2013

* Earn-Out consideration for second of two phases, comprising 31,647,195 new ordinary shares of 1p each has today been issued pursuant to terms of acquisition

* Includes exercise of 3,462,982 warrants with an exercise price of 1p per ordinary share

* Total value of shares issued equates to 3.1 mln stg based on closing share price of 9.95p on 6 july 2015

* Further 411,281 warrants related to acquisition, each with an exercise price of 1p per ordinary share, are now exercisable

* New ordinary shares represent an increase of approximately 1.5 pct in number of monitise shares in issue and will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares