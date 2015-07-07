BRIEF-Al Madina for Finance and Investment says CMA approves selling of 17.5 mln treasury shares
July 7 3i Infrastructure Plc
* 3i Infrastructure Plc and AMP Capital have entered into an agreement to jointly acquire 100 pct of Danish company ESVAGT from Maersk Group
* Will be investing approximately 109 million stg to acquire a 50 pct interest in ESVAGT and will have an equal shareholding with AMP capital
* Completion of transaction remains conditional upon receiving clearance from european commission under EU merger regulation. Completion is anticipated by end of September 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 2 The Beijing branches of at least six major Chinese banks have raised interest rates on housing loans for first- and second-home buyers, effective from May 1, six sources with direct knowledge of the hikes told Reuters.