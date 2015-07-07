BRIEF-Anders Stensson appointed new cfo for Enea
* Anders Stensson appointed new cfo for Enea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 7 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :
* Says during the month of June 2015, Gaming Innovation Group Inc.'s (GIG) iGaming sites Guts.com and Betspin.com has continued to increase its customer base
* Says as of June 30, 2015 total registered users were 174,052
* Total active real money players for three months period April-June 2015 were 31,928 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Anders Stensson appointed new cfo for Enea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reported on Friday FY revenue 207.2 million euros ($226.20 million) versus 202.1 million euros a year ago