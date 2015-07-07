BRIEF-Bosch to sell starters, generators business to China's ZMJ and CRCI
* ZMJ and CRCI to acquire Bosch’s starters and generators business
July 7 Byggmax Group AB
* Byggmax says publishes preliminary Q2 figures because of "significantly increased profits"
* Says net profits rise 37 percent to 97 million SEK
* Says EBIT 131 million SEK, sales 1.299 billion SEK Source text: here Further company coverage:
* ZMJ and CRCI to acquire Bosch’s starters and generators business
* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2016 revenue of $20.9 million versus $19.3 million a year ago