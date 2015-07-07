BRIEF-Al Madina for Finance and Investment says CMA approves selling of 17.5 mln treasury shares
May 2 Al Madina For Finance And Investment Co Kscp
July 7 Sberbank :
* H1 net profit under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 81.6 billion roubles ($1.44 billion) versus 186.4 billion roubles year ago
* Says increase in cost of the CBR's funding and cost of client funds, as well as creation of provisions for impairment were the main drivers for the decline in net profit
* H1 net interest income under RAS of 319.2 billion roubles, down 23.1 pct versus year ago
* H1 total provision charge under RAS of 176 billion roubles versus 136.9 billion roubles year ago
* Overdue loans in June decreased by 0.06 p.p. to 2.85 pct Source text - bit.ly/1gkP5xo
($1 = 56.8400 roubles)
BEIJING, May 2 The Beijing branches of at least six major Chinese banks have raised interest rates on housing loans for first- and second-home buyers, effective from May 1, six sources with direct knowledge of the hikes told Reuters.