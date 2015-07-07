July 7 Sberbank :

* H1 net profit under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 81.6 billion roubles ($1.44 billion) versus 186.4 billion roubles year ago

* Says increase in cost of the CBR's funding and cost of client funds, as well as creation of provisions for impairment were the main drivers for the decline in net profit

* H1 net interest income under RAS of 319.2 billion roubles, down 23.1 pct versus year ago

* H1 total provision charge under RAS of 176 billion roubles versus 136.9 billion roubles year ago

* Overdue loans in June decreased by 0.06 p.p. to 2.85 pct Source text - bit.ly/1gkP5xo

Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.8400 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)