July 6 Kentima Holding publ AB

* Results of rights issue

* Total subscription in rights issue of about 12.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.48 million) amounts to 4,634,603 units, representing 14,598,999.45 crowns, which represents an over-subscription of rights issue of about 2.1 million crowns, or about 17 percent Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4707 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)