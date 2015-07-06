BRIEF-Pegatron plans to boost unit's capital by $100 mln
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pXm6Yi (Please cut and paste the link onto a browser to read the release)
July 6 Kentima Holding publ AB
* Results of rights issue
* Total subscription in rights issue of about 12.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.48 million) amounts to 4,634,603 units, representing 14,598,999.45 crowns, which represents an over-subscription of rights issue of about 2.1 million crowns, or about 17 percent Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4707 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its board approves capex of T$38 billion ($1.26 billion)