BRIEF-Veru Healthcare says Q2 unit sales of FC2 were 4.5 mln
* Veru healthcare reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter financial results
July 6 Puma SE :
* Puma and Kering eyewear, a company of Puma's majority shareholder Kering, have signed an eyewear partnership agreement for optical frames and sunglasses, fully effective January 2016
* License agreement with Puma's current partner for the production and distribution of optical frames and sunglasses charmant will terminate at the same time
Source text - bit.ly/1KFVGz7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Veru healthcare reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter financial results
* March quarter net loss 3.4 million rupees versus loss 2.5 million rupees year ago