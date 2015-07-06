July 6 Its Group SA :

* ITS Overlap announces a strategic partnership with Delphix, company operating in virtualization market

* ITS Overlap to include the software solution of Delphix vendor in ITS overlap services portfolio

* ITS Overlap's teams will assist its customers across projects lifecycle and Delphix will provide different technical and sales representatives to ITS Overlap