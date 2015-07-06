Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Tuesday:
(Refiles to add link to source text.)
July 6 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Resolves to suspend trading of Alterco SA's shares on the WSE main market from July 6 to July 28 Source text: bit.ly/1fgIPGO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Tuesday:
* Sees FY headline earnings per share of 9.50 - 10.00 cents versus 8.07 cents year ago