Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Tuesday:
July 6 Pro Kapital Grupp AS :
* Says had decided to issue a senior secured callable fixed rate bonds in amount of 7 million euros ($7.72 million)within a framework amount of 50 million euros
* Says issue date of bond was June 1 and bond will mature on June 1, 2020
* Says first day of trading is expected to be on or about July 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9072 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees FY headline earnings per share of 9.50 - 10.00 cents versus 8.07 cents year ago