* Says had decided to issue a senior secured callable fixed rate bonds in amount of 7 million euros ($7.72 million)within a framework amount of 50 million euros

* Says issue date of bond was June 1 and bond will mature on June 1, 2020

* Says first day of trading is expected to be on or about July 8