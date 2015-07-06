BRIEF-Sasbadi Holdings says unit accepted letter of acceptance from MOE
* Unit accepted letter of acceptance from Ministry Of Education Malaysia
July 6 Koninklijke KPN NV :
* Acquires Dutch managed hosting and cloud services provider IS Group
* 100 percent of IS Group share capital is acquired from its current shareholder, IS Holding, for an undisclosed consideration
* Works councils of both KPN and IS Group have given their positive advice for transaction Source text: bit.ly/1JQcT6b Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit accepted letter of acceptance from Ministry Of Education Malaysia
* March quarter consol net profit 25.4 million rupees versus loss 19.7 million rupees year ago