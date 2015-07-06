July 6 Lagardere :

* Lagardère Services sells its US magazines distribution business

* Impact of transaction on Lagardère Services P&L in H1 2015 is expected to be capital loss of about 11 million euros ($12.19 million) after tax

* Says capital loss is more than compensated by capital gain of 32 million euros after tax realized on sale of Swiss distribution activities in February