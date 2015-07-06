BRIEF-Automated Systems shareholders approve capital increase
* Shareholders approve capital increase to 10 million dinars from 7.5 million dinars through bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Lagardere :
* Lagardère Services sells its US magazines distribution business
* Impact of transaction on Lagardère Services P&L in H1 2015 is expected to be capital loss of about 11 million euros ($12.19 million) after tax
* Says capital loss is more than compensated by capital gain of 32 million euros after tax realized on sale of Swiss distribution activities in February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees Q2 revenue up 23 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: