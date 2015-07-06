July 6 Gecina SA :

* Signs preliminary agreement to acquire a 19,000 square meter building for redevelopment, next to Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris

* Total investment is worth about 150 million euros ($166.19 million), with a net yield on cost of about 6 pct at delivery Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9026 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)