July 7 Bavarian Nordic A/S :
* Says Biomedical Advanced Research and Development
Authority(BARDA), a division of the U.S. Department of Health &
Human Services, has ordered a bulk supply of IMVAMUNE
non-replicating smallpox vaccine, valued at $133 million
* Says deliveries and revenues to occur in 2016 and 2017
* This bulk vaccine order will be produced and revenue
recognized in 2016 and into 2017, and thus does not affect the
Company's expectations for the financial results for 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)