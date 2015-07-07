July 7 Innate Pharma SA :

* Announces that the co-development and commercialization agreement with AstraZeneca on Innate Pharma's proprietary anti-NKG2A antibody, IPH2201, received HSR clearance

* Companies will now begin to work together to accelerate and broaden the development of IPH2201, including in combination with MEDI4736, an anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor developed by MedImmune

* On June 30, 2015, Innate Pharma received the initial payment of $250 million from AstraZeneca Source text: bit.ly/1J1JTW9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)