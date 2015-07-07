July 7 Innate Pharma SA :
* Announces that the co-development and commercialization
agreement with AstraZeneca on Innate Pharma's
proprietary anti-NKG2A antibody, IPH2201, received HSR clearance
* Companies will now begin to work together to accelerate
and broaden the development of IPH2201, including in combination
with MEDI4736, an anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor
developed by MedImmune
* On June 30, 2015, Innate Pharma received the initial
payment of $250 million from AstraZeneca
Source text: bit.ly/1J1JTW9
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)