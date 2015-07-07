BRIEF-Automotive products maker KTK Group issues prospectus for Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pBTGTM (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
July 7 Smiths Group Plc
* Announce appointment of Andrew Reynolds Smith as its new chief executive.
* Andrew Reynolds Smith will join on 25 September 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 Hollywood writers and representatives of movie and television conglomerates on Monday resumed contract talks aimed at staving off a strike as early as Tuesday that could black out TV talk shows and soap operas.