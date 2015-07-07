BRIEF-Al Madina for Finance and Investment says CMA approves selling of 17.5 mln treasury shares
May 2 Al Madina For Finance And Investment Co Kscp
July 7 Kainos Group Limited
* Pricing of initial public offering. Placing of 37,691,763 ordinary shares at 139 pence per ordinary share
* Admission to official list and to trading on main market of London Stock Exchange
* Kainos Group Limited has applied for admission of its issued share capital of up to 117,957,307 ordinary shares to premium listing segment of official list of FCA and to trading on main market of London Stock Exchange
* It is expected that dealings will commence at 8.00am on 10 July 2015
* Market capitalisation of Kainos is approximately 161.3 million stg
* Offer is expected to raise 52.4 million stg of gross proceeds for selling shareholders, which includes Qubis former group employees, Kainos' executive directors and other individuals Source text for Eikon:
BEIJING, May 2 The Beijing branches of at least six major Chinese banks have raised interest rates on housing loans for first- and second-home buyers, effective from May 1, six sources with direct knowledge of the hikes told Reuters.