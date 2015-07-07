Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
July 7 Modelleria Brambilla SpA :
* Signs 0.5 million euro ($551,000.00) contract with BMW Group for supply of components Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
* Says it lowered conversion price of 13th series bonds to 9,568 won/share from 10,128 won/share