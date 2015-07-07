Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
July 7 Sponda Oyj :
* Niklas Nylander appointed Sponda's Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Executive Board
* Nylander will start in his new position during Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
JOHANNESBURG, May 2 South Africa's Financial Services Board (FSB) is probing certain trades that took place in the hours before former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was recalled from an investor roadshow and then dismissed, an official said on Tuesday.