Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
July 7 Gremi Media SA :
* Its shareholders meeting resolve to issue 15,607,008 series H shares and 75,403,143 series I shares at issue price of 2.2 zlotys per share
* Series H shares will be subscribed for by Gremi Sp. z o.o. in exchange for 8.24 percent stake of capital or 5.89 percent of votes in Presspublica Sp. z o.o.
* Series I shares will be subscribed for by KCI SA in exchange for 39.84 percent stake of capital or 56.97 percent of votes in Presspublica
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8351 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
