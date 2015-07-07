July 7 Gremi Media SA :

* Its shareholders meeting resolve to issue 15,607,008 series H shares and 75,403,143 series I shares at issue price of 2.2 zlotys per share

* Series H shares will be subscribed for by Gremi Sp. z o.o. in exchange for 8.24 percent stake of capital or 5.89 percent of votes in Presspublica Sp. z o.o.

* Series I shares will be subscribed for by KCI SA in exchange for 39.84 percent stake of capital or 56.97 percent of votes in Presspublica

