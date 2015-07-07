July 7 Euronext:

* Frey SA decides to proceed to capital increase through issue of new shares with preferential subscription rights

* Maximum number of Frey shares to be issued is 1,721,250

* Issue price is 26 euros ($28.5) per security

* Capital increase subscription ratio is 1 new share for 4 rights

* Subscription period is from July 8 to July 20 inclusive