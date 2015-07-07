Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
July 7 FCA
* Announced appointment of Jonathan Davidson as their new director of supervision - retail and authorisations
* Jonathan is currently a senior advisor to private equity and financial services firms and is also a member of Jardine Lloyd Thompson's strategic advisory group
* Davidson was previously chief operating officer for Direct Line
* Jonathan will take up his post in autumn Further coverage: (bit.ly/1pEyzK2)
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
JOHANNESBURG, May 2 South Africa's Financial Services Board (FSB) is probing certain trades that took place in the hours before former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was recalled from an investor roadshow and then dismissed, an official said on Tuesday.