Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
July 7 Orolia SA :
* McMurdo extends reach into China with first aviation win
* Announced that it has secured a 2.2 million euros ($2.4 million) contract with Harbin Aircraft Industry Group Co Ltd
* The deal, over 10 years, will include use of McMurdo`s kannad integra emergency location transmitters in Avic`s current line of AC312 helicopters and Y12 aircrafts
* McMurdo Marine Solutions is a division of Orolia
