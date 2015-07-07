July 7 Orolia SA :

* McMurdo extends reach into China with first aviation win

* Announced that it has secured a 2.2 million euros ($2.4 million) contract with Harbin Aircraft Industry Group Co Ltd

* The deal, over 10 years, will include use of McMurdo`s kannad integra emergency location transmitters in Avic`s current line of AC312 helicopters and Y12 aircrafts

* McMurdo Marine Solutions is a division of Orolia

