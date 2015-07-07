July 7 Imoniu Grupe Alita AB :

* Says has submitted a request for removal of company's shares from AB NASDAQ OMX Vilnius stock exchange secondary list

* Both the Company and the Company's shareholder UAB MINERALINIAI VANDENYS have performed all the procedures established by legal acts related to the execution of a decision to remove the Company's shares from stock exchange secondary list and to suspend public offer of Company's shares adopted by ordinary general meeting of shareholders on April 22

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)