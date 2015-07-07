BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharma's unit to invest in Partners Innovation Fund II
* Says unit signs agreement to invest $15 million in Partners Innovation Fund II L.P.
July 7 Le Noble Age SA :
* Announces establishment of a syndicated loan of 150 million euros ($164.2 million) and a commercial paper program of 120 million euros
* OTSUKA AND LUNDBECK ANNOUNCE IMPROVEMENT OF AGITATION SYMPTOMS RELATED TO ALZHEIMER’S-TYPE DEMENTIA FOLLOWING TREATMENT WITH BREXPIPRAZOLE RELATIVE TO PLACEBO