MOVES-Spangenberg leaves Morgan Stanley for SEB
LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Elias Spangenberg, a credit syndicate manager at Morgan Stanley, has left the bank to join SEB, according to a source familiar with the matter.
July 8 Wendel :
* Announces investment of $109 million in order to complete its latest investment in IHS holdings as part of IHS's $2 billion capital raise launched in November 2014
* Wendel's total investment in IHS Holdings now amounts to $779 million and Wendel is the company's principal shareholder, owning 26 pct of IHS's share capital. Source text for Eikon:
* KBC's Czech bank CSOB says Q1 net profit rises 42 percent to CZK 4.7 billion ($192.07 million)