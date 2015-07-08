July 8 Wendel :

* Announces investment of $109 million in order to complete its latest investment in IHS holdings as part of IHS's $2 billion capital raise launched in November 2014

* Wendel's total investment in IHS Holdings now amounts to $779 million and Wendel is the company's principal shareholder, owning 26 pct of IHS's share capital. Source text for Eikon:

