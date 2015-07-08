Canada's Magna International posts 19 pct rise in profit
May 11 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc, posted a 19 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand.
July 8 Ica Gruppen :
* Says sales in Swedish Ica stores rose by 3.2 % in June 2015 compared with corresponding month last year
* Sales in like-for-like stores increased by 2.5 % Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc, posted a 19 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand.
BRUSSELS, May 11 British vacuum cleaner maker Dyson won an appeal on Thursday at the top EU court, allowing it to relaunch its challenge to EU rules on energy efficiency labelling.