BRIEF-Southern Publishing and Media scrap plans to raise funds totalling 425 mln yuan
* Says it scraps fund raising of 425 million yuan ($61.58 million) via share issue in its asset acquisition proposal
July 8 Power Price SA :
* Equimaxx LLC buys 29.6 percent of the company (or 7,696,609 shares)
* Prior to the transaction Equimaxx did not own any of the company' shares Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it scraps fund raising of 425 million yuan ($61.58 million) via share issue in its asset acquisition proposal
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 261.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 254.8 MILLION YEAR AGO