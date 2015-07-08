July 8 Agrowill Group AB :

* Says plans to increase share capital within next year as part of its strategy, possibly, a new share issue will be of around 20 pct stake

* Decisions on share capital increase, volume and other specific questions are not taken yet

* Agrowill Group would use the newly raised capital to finance introduction and development of sustainable organic farming technologies, processing of agricultural products Source text: bit.ly/1Hf7btu

