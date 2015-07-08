Canada's Magna International posts 19 pct rise in profit
May 11 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc, posted a 19 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand.
July 8 Agrowill Group AB :
* Says plans to increase share capital within next year as part of its strategy, possibly, a new share issue will be of around 20 pct stake
* Decisions on share capital increase, volume and other specific questions are not taken yet
* Agrowill Group would use the newly raised capital to finance introduction and development of sustainable organic farming technologies, processing of agricultural products Source text: bit.ly/1Hf7btu
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc, posted a 19 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand.
BRUSSELS, May 11 British vacuum cleaner maker Dyson won an appeal on Thursday at the top EU court, allowing it to relaunch its challenge to EU rules on energy efficiency labelling.