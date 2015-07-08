July 8 Sodexo SA CEO Michel Landel tells a conference call:

* Confident Sodexo can achieve its mid-term sales and profit growth goals -CEO

* Mid-term sales goal is for growth of 4-7 pct, excl. forexand Sodexo could be close to that in FY 2015/16 -CEO

* Mid-term operating profit goal is for 8-10 pct growth , excl.forex