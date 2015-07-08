July 8 Rubicon Partners SA :

* Signs a definitive agreement to sell 100 percent of Rubid 1 Sp. z o.o. to RDM Partners Sp. z o.o. for 2.0 million zlotys ($522,600) plus 1.5 percent interest monthly from Jan. 2016 to Dec. 2016

* Agreement to sell Rubid 1 also includes the option of acquisition 866,615 shares of Miraculum SA by the company from Rubid 1 Source text for Eikon:

