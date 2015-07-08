UPDATE 1-Former CEO moves Fingerprint Cards stake to other investment vehicle

May 11 Johan Carlstrom, former CEO at Swedish biometrics firm Fingerprint Cards, said on Thursday he had moved his stake in Fingerprint to an overseas company in preparation for a possible move from Sweden. Two separate filings from Sweden's financial watchdog showed on Thursday that Carlstrom's Swedish firm Sunfloro AB on May 8 sold all its 6 million A shares or 15.9 percent in Fingerprint, and Velociraptor Ltd bought the same amount of shares. Carlstrom told Reuters he owned Veloci