Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
July 7 LVenture Group SpA :
* Signs cooperation agreement with Italian Brand Factory for co-investments in Made in Italy startups Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
JOHANNESBURG, May 2 South Africa's Financial Services Board (FSB) is probing certain trades that took place in the hours before former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was recalled from an investor roadshow and then dismissed, an official said on Tuesday.