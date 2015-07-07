July 7 Kotipizza Group Oyj :

* Same store sales of Kotipizza Chain, which is a part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, grew 16.0 percent in June compared to those in previous year

* This year June sales amounted 6.54 million euros ($7.16 million) and last year 5.64 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9129 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)