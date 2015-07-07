BRIEF-Playwith lowers conversion price of 13th series bonds to 9,568 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 13th series bonds to 9,568 won/share from 10,128 won/share
July 7 Kotipizza Group Oyj :
* Same store sales of Kotipizza Chain, which is a part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, grew 16.0 percent in June compared to those in previous year
* This year June sales amounted 6.54 million euros ($7.16 million) and last year 5.64 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9129 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 13th series bonds to 9,568 won/share from 10,128 won/share
* Writers Guild of America says reaches tentative agreement with AMPTP