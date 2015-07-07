Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
July 7 PGS Software SA :
* Preliminary Q2 revenue 14.2 million zlotys ($3.70 million), up 47 percent year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8416 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
* Says it lowered conversion price of 13th series bonds to 9,568 won/share from 10,128 won/share